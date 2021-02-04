WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking Wenatchee Valley residents to keep an eye on their mail after a series of recent mail thefts.
Thieves have stolen mail from residents in East Wenatchee, Cashmere and the Sunnyslope area, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. Deputies recovered mail dumped in a roadway on Monday.
If anyone sees people or vehicles not with the U.S. Postal Service at a mailbox, “don’t hesitate to take a picture,” the sheriff's office stated in its release. Those who spot suspicious mail activity can call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.
Victims of mail theft are contacted if opened mail is recovered, according to the release.