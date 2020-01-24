Shiloh Burgess.jpg

Shiloh Burgess

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed two North Central Washington leaders to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.

Named to the board are:

  • Wenatchee resident Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
  • Okanogan resident Henry Hix, chief of natural resource enforcement for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
  • Seattle resident Kathryn Gardow on the board. Inslee reappointed Gardow for a second term.

The awards about $250 million in grants every two years for projects that include parks and trail development to conserving wildlife habitat and working farms and forests.

