OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed two North Central Washington leaders to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.
Named to the board are:
- Wenatchee resident Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
- Okanogan resident Henry Hix, chief of natural resource enforcement for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
- Seattle resident Kathryn Gardow on the board. Inslee reappointed Gardow for a second term.
The awards about $250 million in grants every two years for projects that include parks and trail development to conserving wildlife habitat and working farms and forests.