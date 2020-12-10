Shop with Cops gets a 2020 twist

WENATCHEE — A holiday season staple was without a key component this year: children.
It was cops-only during Shop with Cops, a local law enforcement event in which officers take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree at Hooked on Toys.
The Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts wouldn’t allow students to attend in-person as a COVID-19 precaution.
“And it’s understandable,” said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department. “They can’t have their kids doing a field trip, they can’t get them here, they can’t transport them back to school, so we couldn’t get the kids, so we just changed plans.”
Instead, the school districts provided a list of students to police — and those students in turn provided a list of desired presents — and about 20 cops shopped on their behalf on Tuesday and Thursday. Presents were wrapped at the Wenatchee police station and then delivered to the kids’ homes.
But it wasn’t the same without them, officers said.
“I definitely miss the interaction with the kids,” said Deputy Dominic Mutch with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. “That is a lot of fun.”
It’s also easier to shop.
“When you interact with the kids they’re able to talk about the other people they want to buy something for, what they might like,” Mutch said. “So you’re just guessing the best you can. I think that’s the biggest difference.”
For instance, the student he was shopping for Thursday wanted a talking Pikachu, a popular character from the Pokémon universe. But there was no talking Pikachu at Hooked on Toys.
“He only put a talking Pikachu — that’s all he put for himself — and they don’t have talking Pikachus so… totally winging it,” Mutch said.
Shop with Cops kids who buy for others is common every year.
“Usually you have the child here. The children always shop for the family as well,” Reinfeld said. “But knowing the kid isn’t here we instead doubled the money for each kid and then halved the number of kids so we’re taking care of whole families.”
Kids were given $200 gift cards instead of $100 this year.
Blake Tucker, a wildlife officer with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, has participated in the event three times. Watching kids buy for their siblings and parents is what he missed the most.
“The kids I’ve had every single year are just super excited to buy stuff for their family and to see them look around and pick stuff up for their parents and not just want to spend all the money on their own,” Tucker said.
Mutch added to Tucker’s sentiment: “It’s just fun being able to help these families and kids. Especially the ones that aren’t just shopping for themselves. You’re looking at the thoughtfulness that they’re giving and they’re getting the joy of one, receiving presents, two, the joy of giving presents.”
But there was still a chance for some officers to surprise a kid. Not every student knew they’d been tapped to receive gifts. This made for a bit of a shock when cops came knocking on their door bearing gifts.
“The one delivery I went to ... they were surprised, overwhelmed — it was super cool,” Reinfeld said.