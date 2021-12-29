WENATCHEE — As of Monday, 448 short-term rental owners have received provisional operating permits from Chelan County. More than 300 applications still await processing by the county's newly formed short-term rental division.
The deadline to apply as an existing short-term rental owner is on New Year's Eve, but because the office will be closed for the holiday, applications need to be submitted by 3:30 p.m. today.
Kirsten Ryles, the county's short-term rental manager, said the number of applications received since September is below the more than 1,000 expected.
Chris Young, the county's building official, said that he estimates thousands of properties in the county have illegally converted accessory structures, many of them being used as short-term rentals.
Regulations on vacation or short-term rentals — homes rented out for 30 days or less — were approved in July after being discussed and debated for several years.
Under the new code, existing short-term rental operators in Chelan County could apply to be grandfathered in to avoid facing new restrictions, including a cap on the number of operators in some areas.
Applications to operate as new short-term rentals, subject to all of the new regulations, are open through July 29.
As of Monday, 14 short-term rental applications had been formally denied, Ryles said.
"These have been for a variety of reasons to include illegal buildings or conversions and the (short-term rental) in question being in an area where they are not allowed, among other things," Ryles said.
Three short-term rental owners, from Manson and Leavenworth, had their permits denied and have appealed the decision to the county hearing examiner. Public hearings on the three cases are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 5.
People can attend the Zoom meeting at wwrld.us/hearingexaminer.
Ryles said she is aware that some people are still against the whole premise of regulating the short-term rental market and others found the application process difficult.
Several other incomplete applications were turned away, Ryles said.
"I have heard from a few people who have told me they have decided not to continue their (short-term rental) business, and we know there are some who will not qualify under the new code," Ryles said in an email with The Wenatchee World.
Nevertheless, she thought the process has gone well.
Others disagree. The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County, a Seattle-based coalition of short-term rental owners from across the state, filed a petition on Sept. 29 with the Growth Management Hearings Board Eastern Washington Region.
The hearings board was established in 1990 to hear and decide appeals of decisions regarding land use and shoreline plans, along with other development regulations.
The board covers three regions of the state and is composed of five members appointed by the governor. The members range from attorneys to former county or city officials.
The group of short-term rental owners say the county violated several requirements in state law in passing the new regulations.
According to the petition, the allegations against the county include:
- Failing to account for adverse economic impacts on existing short-term rentals.
- Illegally divesting existing short-term rentals of the property to continue use as a legal nonconforming short-term rental.
- Implementing a framework that eliminates a significant number of existing short-term rentals and reducing the number of lodging options for people to enjoy recreational activities.
- Repeatedly favoring the interests of certain constituents over others when developing the new regulations.
- Adopting changes to the short-term rental resolution after the final public hearing and public comment section had been closed.
- Adopting development regulations that are inconsistent with the Chelan County Comprehensive Plan.
The public hearing on the petition is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17, with a decision expected on March 28.
The county declined to comment on the claims because it is pending litigation, said county spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.