CHELAN — A short-term rental organization has sued Chelan County alleging it violated state open public meeting laws.
The Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC) filed the lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court, alleging county commissioners used emails to craft a vision statement for short-term rental regulations, according to the lawsuit. The commissioners should have discussed the vision statement during their regularly scheduled meetings, the lawsuit argues.
The rental organization wants a judge to rescind the vision statement and final regulation recommendations by the Chelan County Planning Commission.
The lawsuit also includes three individual plaintiffs: Zelda Holgate, Justin Gere and Gordon Whitaker.
The vision statement was used by the Chelan County Planning Commission in designing a set of regulations that it submitted to the county commission on July 9. The county commission will use the planning commission’s regulations in designing the final code. A date for the commission’s decision has not been set.
Chelan County Prosecutor Doug Shae said Thursday his office had a copy of the lawsuit and declined to comment.
The plaintiffs also seek:
- An end all current Zoom meetings pertaining to short-term rentals
- A declaration from the county that it violated the Open Public Meetings Act
- Attorney fees and additional penalties for any violations
The lawsuit alleges the Chelan County Commission discussed the vision statement briefly on May 20 in order to establish it, but that the bulk of the discussion occurred through emails.
The vision statement was a significant action by the commissioners, though, because it expressed their intent for regulations on short-term rentals and outlined the process, according to the lawsuit.
Some aspects of public disclosure laws have been suspended under Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation for COVID-19. But proclamation 20-28 says that organizations must still conduct meetings providing telephonic, electronic, internet or other forms of access to the public, the organization argues in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also alleges that conducting commission meetings via Zoom is too limiting. Some members of the public don’t know how to use the technology and technological problems limit the public’s ability to participate.
The commission's use of Zoom to hold meetings violates the emergency proclamation's adaptation of the open public meetings law to provide access, the lawsuit argues.