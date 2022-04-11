WATERVILLE — Two Leavenworth short-term rental owners who were denied operating permits by Chelan County are appealing their cases to Douglas County Superior Court.
Riverside Cabin and Loft LLC and Riverside Vacation Home LLC, both owned by Gillian Shaw and Ariana Martinez, claim that Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp incorrectly interpreted the county code when he upheld the denial of the short-term rental permit applications for the properties in March.
The Community Development department rejected the two applications because short-term rentals are not allowed within the Leavenworth Urban Growth Area, according to the short-term rental code passed in 2020.
The two properties are on East Leavenworth Road.
The Riverside Vacation Home LLC was formed in 1998 while the Riverside Cabin and Loft LLC was formed in 2006.
The two properties were bought for a total of $785,000, according to the Chelan County Assessor’s Office.
The two appeals filed in Douglas County Superior Court will have their initial hearing on May 17.
Thirty-five applications from those seeking to get a permit as an existing short-term rental under the county’s code have been rejected as of March 14, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson. The reasons range from operating a short-term rental in an area where they were originally not permitted or for operating without an existing permit, said county staff.
Eight of those rejected have appealed their cases to the hearing examiner. All the decisions to deny the permits so far have been upheld.
On Wednesday, the hearing examiner was scheduled to hear the cases of another two short-term rental rejections, according to his April 6 agenda.
The short-term rental code, passed in July 2020, has been controversial during its development and now after its passing. Short-term rentals are defined as homes rented out for 30 days or less.
The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County plan to file their own appeal to change the Growth Management Board’s decision last month which only found one public participation violation with Chelan County’s code.
“We believe that the negative impacts to the residents, businesses and to the economy of Chelan County are already being felt and we believe that over time, the damage will only grow,” said a CLOCC spokesperson. “For the county government to be engaged in this level of self-inflicted harm at a time when the macro environment is in such bad shape shows a lack of proper governance.”
