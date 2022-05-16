Purchase Access

Download PDF CLOCC lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Court

WENATCHEE — A group of short-term rental owners has appealed a growth management board decision upholding Chelan County's vacation rental rules.

The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County — 60 short-term rental owners from across the state — filed their appeal in Chelan County Superior Court April 25 following the decision of the Growth Management Hearings Board.

Chelan County short-term rental code gets pass from state board with one problem

The state Growth Management Hearings Board ruled in March that the county's short-term rental code was mostly in line with state law.

The group's lawsuit requests that the county's short-term rental code be determined invalid. 

Short-term rentals, or vacation rentals, are homes rented out for up to 30 days. Chelan County began regulating the industry after passing new regulations in July 2021.

As of May 12, the county hearing examiner has affirmed the county's decision to reject 10 applications for an existing short-term rental permit.

Most of these appeals were related to the operation of a short-term rental in the Manson Urban Growth Area where an existing permit is required and in the Leavenworth Urban Growth area where the vacation rentals are not allowed, per the code.

Short-term rental owners appeal to Douglas County Superior Court after application is rejected

Two Leavenworth short-term rental owners also filed appeals in April to reverse the hearing examiner's ruling when he upheld the denial of their short-term rental applications.

The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County are also taking aim at this year's commissioner race for District 2, looking to support a candidate who will protect the rights of property owners.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

