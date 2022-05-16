WENATCHEE — A group of short-term rental owners has appealed a growth management board decision upholding Chelan County's vacation rental rules.
The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County — 60 short-term rental owners from across the state — filed their appeal in Chelan County Superior Court April 25 following the decision of the Growth Management Hearings Board.
The state Growth Management Hearings Board ruled in March that the county's short-term rental code was mostly in line with state law.
The group's lawsuit requests that the county's short-term rental code be determined invalid.
Short-term rentals, or vacation rentals, are homes rented out for up to 30 days. Chelan County began regulating the industry after passing new regulations in July 2021.
As of May 12, the county hearing examiner has affirmed the county's decision to reject 10 applications for an existing short-term rental permit.
Most of these appeals were related to the operation of a short-term rental in the Manson Urban Growth Area where an existing permit is required and in the Leavenworth Urban Growth area where the vacation rentals are not allowed, per the code.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.