LEAVENWORTH — Road crews will begin chip seal work next week on a 20-mile stretch of Blewett Pass.
The project begins Monday in a three-lane section of Highway 97 and for most of the week work will take place between mileposts 164 and 172, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Work will continue the following week from milepost 176 to the Highway 2/97 Don Senn Memorial Interchange, better known as the Big Y in Dryden.
Motorists should expect significant delays and are advised to consider alternate routes.
Crews will work from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car, the release said. The area will be a 35 mph zone during non-work hours and may include sections of loose gravel and rough road.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.