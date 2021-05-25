210526-newslocal-singingontheporch 01.jpg
Jose Rios sits on his front porch singing and playing "Mi Tinajita" late Tuesday afternoon. He and his wife manage an apartment complex near his home on Second Street in Wenatchee. Rios says he just started playing the guitar eight months ago.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

