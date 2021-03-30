WENATCHEE — An early Tuesday morning attic fire burned a home and displaced a family on the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
A caller first reported the fire at 12:29 a.m. and notified residents inside the home, said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar. Chelan County 1, Douglas County 2 and a medical unit responded to the fire.
A family of three, and two dogs, made it safely out of the single-story home, she said.
Fire crews worked in “offensive mode” and knocked down the fire at 1:25 a.m., she said. Firefighters then helped retrieve belongings and salvage items from inside the home.
Fire damage to the home was extensive, McKellar said. The Red Cross set the family up with a place to stay for the night.
The source of the fire was in the attic, but the cause is unknown, she said. The fire marshal will investigate.