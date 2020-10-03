WENATCHEE — Judges selected Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery’s 2019 Spanish Dancer Albariño as the top overall wine in the 2020 NCW Wine Awards judging. The white wine from the Chelan producer bested high-scoring entries from Beaumont Cellars, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery and Ancestry Cellars in the final selection round.
This year marked the 10-year anniversary of the regional judging. Winners are usually celebrated at the annual Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival, but the event at the Town Toyota Center was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To be eligible for the judging, a winery must have a tasting room or production facility in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties.
Thirty-five wineries submitted a total of 230 entries for this year’s judging, compared to 236 entries a year ago. When the judging was complete, the totals added up to 13 Double Gold, 48 Gold, 120 Silver and 34 Bronze medals. Fifteen wines did not earn a medal.
Generally, a Bronze rating from judges equates to “good,” a wine with a Silver rating is “outstanding,” and a Gold wine is considered “exceptional” by judges. To earn Double Gold status, all three judges on the panel must rate the wine as Gold.
Complete results will be published in the November-December issue of Foothills Magazine. Here’s a list of some of the top winners:
Best of Show, Best White (Double Gold Medal)
Siren Song 2019 Spanish Dancer Albariño, Yakima Valley, $30 (102 cases)
Best Red (Double Gold Medal)
Beaumont Cellars 2018 Carménère, Columbia Valley, $34 (135 cases)
Best Rosé (Double Gold Medal)
Ancestry Cellars 2019 Grandma Lila’s Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (121 cases)
Best Dessert (Gold Medal)
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2015 Commander’s Reserve Dessert Wine, Washington State, $34.99
Best of Class (Double Gold Medal)
Stemilt Creek Winery 2019 Sweet Adelaide Riesling, Columbia Valley, $15 (293 cases)
Double Gold Medal
Martin-Scott Winery, 2017 Grace’s Graciano, Horse Heaven Hills, $36 (75 cases)
Ancestry Cellars, 2019 Le Cortège Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley, $22 (121 cases)
Martin-Scott Winery 2017 Montepulciano, Columbia Valley, $31 (70 cases)
Best of Class (Gold Medal)
Benson Vineyards Estate Winery 2019 Chardonnay, Lake Chelan, $21 (370 cases)
Crayelle Cellars 2018 Gabriel’s Horn red blend, Columbia Valley, $31 (165 cases)
Errant Cellars 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Wahluke Slope, $24 (68 cases)
Sigillo Cellars 2018 Tempranillo, Wahluke Slope, $38 (195 cases)
Errant Cellars 2019 Patio White blend, Columbia Valley, $18 (110 cases)
Silvara Cellars 2018 Malbec, Walla Walla Valley, $42 (200 cases)
Beaumont Cellars 2018 Syrah, Wahluke Slope, $36 (185 cases)
Errant Cellars 2015 Cabernet Franc, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $24 (65 cases)
Cave B Estate Winery 2019 Viognier, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27 (111 cases)
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2016 Merlot, Columbia Valley, $34.99 (118 cases)
Benson Vineyards Estate Winery 2019 Pinot Gris, Lake Chelan, $21 (365 cases)
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2016 Provence, Columbia Valley, $42.99 (242 cases)