WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association has canceled its annual cultural exchange trip to Japan due to international COVID-19 regulations.
Delegations from the Wenatchee Valley and Misawa, Japan, visit each other on a yearly basis, learning about differences in culture. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the sister city association.
Association president David Kelts said it is disappointing to miss out on the trip for a second consecutive year. The plan was to visit Japan during the Olympic Games before the country decided to exclude foreign spectators.
It does not look like Japan will open for tourists to visit until maybe October, he said.
The sister city relationship began after the Miss Veedol flight from East Wenatchee across the Pacific Ocean to Misawa. That 1931 flight, piloted by Clyde Pangborn with help from Hugh Herndon Jr., was the first nonstop across the Pacific.
The sister city trip, initially planned for August 13-22, will be rescheduled for August 2022, Kelts said. The organization eventually made the decision to cancel after consulting back and forth with their sister city friends in Misawa.
“We decided that it just couldn’t possibly happen this year,” he said. A delegation from Misawa may visit the Wenatchee Valley this September.
A group of 22 from the Wenatchee area were signed up to fly over to Japan for the trip, he said. Those who made the trip in previous years usually do homestays with families in Japan.
Getting to know people in Japan is a really good experience and the sister city connection has been “a big deal” for both Wenatchee residents and those in Misawa, he said.
After “communications back and forth, finally we just said ‘it’s just impossible for this year,’” he said.