STEVENS PASS — An injured skier was rescued Sunday outside Stevens Pass Ski Resort.
The 40-year-old skier fractured his leg while skiing in the Stevens Pass Nordic Center, a backcountry area east of the resort, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The skier was accompanied by a small group of friends. Authorities were called for help at 1:23 p.m. Snow conditions made it difficult to reach the skier — even snowmobiles got struck — and medics reported they were by his side at 4:45 p.m., Magnussen said.
Rescuers delivered the skier to an ambulance at 7:40 p.m. and he was transported to a nearby hospital, Magnussen said.
Responders from seven agencies assisted in the rescue, including Chelan County fire districts, 9, 3 and 1, Cascade Ambulance, Chelan County Mountain Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
