Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

STEVENS PASS — An injured skier was rescued Sunday outside Stevens Pass Ski Resort.

The 40-year-old skier fractured his leg while skiing in the Stevens Pass Nordic Center, a backcountry area east of the resort, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.

The skier was accompanied by a small group of friends. Authorities were called for help at 1:23 p.m. Snow conditions made it difficult to reach the skier — even snowmobiles got struck — and medics reported they were by his side at 4:45 p.m., Magnussen said.

Rescuers delivered the skier to an ambulance at 7:40 p.m. and he was transported to a nearby hospital, Magnussen said.

Responders from seven agencies assisted in the rescue, including Chelan County fire districts, 9, 3 and 1, Cascade Ambulance, Chelan County Mountain Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?