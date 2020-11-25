CHELAN — The state Department of Health and Slidewaters have agreed to settle a legal fight over COVID-19 restrictions that shut the water park this summer.
Slidewaters in July 29 appealed a state action ordering Slidewaters to stop operations, according to the settlement document. They announced an agreement on Tuesday.
The state and Slidewaters also agreed to discuss the regulations necessary to reopen for the 2021 summer season.
Neither side admits any wrongdoing, and the Health Department will no longer threaten Slidewaters with a fine, according to the settlement document. Everybody leaves with the written equivalent of wiping your hands, according to Sydney Phillips, the Freedom Foundation lawyer representing Slidewaters.
The settlement is a bittersweet victory as the decision comes after Slidewaters’ 2020 season already passed, Phillips said.
Two lawsuits remain. One of them involves a fine over $9,000 from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Co-owner Robert Bordner said he is grateful to have this matter settled with the state and sees it as a time to start over with a working relationship and more open dialogue.
“We have a great team around us, and we feel like we can make and provide a great, safe park,” Bordner said. “We just want to the government to support us and give advice and wisdom, not to try and run things for us.”
The state Attorney General’s office declined to comment and referred questions to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office. The office did not return a phone call seeking comment.