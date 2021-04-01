CHELAN — Slidewaters is gearing up for its 2021 season next month after spending most of last summer fighting against restrictions set in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chelan-based water park will introduce its new wave pool attraction, Lakeside Surf, on May 1. Lakeside Surf was still under construction when the pandemic hit last year. The main water park will open on May 29, continuing a Memorial Day weekend start tradition of nearly 40 years.
Slidewaters opened on Memorial Day weekend last year after confusion over a Chelan-Douglas Health District inspection they believed cleared them to do so. They then fought to remain open in defiance of state Department of Health restrictions. They closed a month later after being fined $9,639 by the state Department of Labor & Industries and receiving stop orders from the state Department of Health, all of which they appealed, leading to three lawsuits.
The lawsuit with the Department of Health was settled in November, with the waterpark owners agreeing to discuss reopening requirements with state and local health officials.
The $9,639 fine from the state Department of Labor & Industries is currently in the appeal process, and the third court action is awaiting oral arguments in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to co-owner Robert Bordner.
Co-owner Burke Bordner is grateful to their team members, guests and community in helping them get to this reopening, according to a Slidewaters press release.
“We’re excited to host families again and help people have a great time in Chelan this summer,” said Robert Bordner.
Both Slidewaters and the new Lakeside Surf will reopen under guidelines from the Department of Health that limit the capacity of the park, according to a Slidewaters press release.
While in Phase 3 of the state’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan, 400 reservations are available to guarantee a spot at the water park. Another 600 people will be able to arrive at the park on a first-come, first-serve basis, said Robert Bordner.
If the county reverts to Phase 2, capacity drops to 400 people and reservations become mandatory.
The park will enforce COVID-19 guidelines with guidance from the Department of Health, according to a Slidewaters press release. The park’s guidelines can be found here: wwrld.us/slidewaters.
Slidewaters will do its best to adjust to any changes if the Department of Health updates any of its COVID-19 guidelines, Robert Bordner said.