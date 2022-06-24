WENATCHEE — From outside an open door at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center the distinctive high pitched plunks and strums from 10 ukuleles are easy to distinguish from hula music and lessons in the room next door.
Inside, teacher Sandy Sandberg explains to the nine seniors and one granddaughter what chord she wants and what rhythm to play. The students do their best, concentration showing on their faces, to follow her directions. If they miss a beat, “well it’s not college,” one says to everyone. “When in doubt, leave it out,” replies Sandberg.
Many of the musicians are playing the instrument with just a few weeks of practice, others are picking it back up after a two-year layoff because of COVID. All of them seem to have a great time with the challenge and with being together. John Collier, Wenatchee, wears a Hawaiian shirt. He says he bought it just for the class. “I found the wildest one I could,” he says.
They play well known songs from their era like “Waltzing Matilda” and “Amazing Grace.” Sandberg hopes to get them ready to play at a daily lunch at the center.
Along with playing their ukulele, the students are also encouraged to sing the songs. Sandberg graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in music education. She teaches private lessons and at the local homeschool co-op.
She said she discovered the ukulele in a workshop she attended in 2018. Two months later, she was teaching it at the senior center. “I think it’s the easiest of any instrument to pick up,” she says.
