Smiling faces return to Wenatchee Valley schools as mask rules are lifted

WENATCHEE — Monday at Lincoln Elementary School looked like thousands of other mornings: crossing guards keeping an eye out, students eager to tell teachers about their weekends and the general chaos of hundreds of elementary students under one roof.
One mainstay from the last two years was noticeably absent from about half of the students as they arrived: masks.
Following the end of Washington’s indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday, students and staff throughout the Wenatchee Valley could attend in-person classes without a face covering for the first time since March 2020.
Federal mandates for school buses were also eased. The only spot on campuses where masks are required are nurses’ offices, if there’s a symptomatic student or staff member, due its classification as a health care facility.
Masks could also be required if a class or group experiences a COVID outbreak, according to state Department of Health guidance released March 8.
Students in Wenatchee were well aware of the change after being dropped off. Some gleefully told staff members how happy they were not to be wearing masks, with one student dancing in excitement and several others eagerly running off into the school.
Mask use decreased inside the building, with masks worn by three out of roughly 20 students in Teacher Allison Hurt’s first-grade classroom.
“We had a couple of changes happen, didn’t we?” Hurt said to begin a brief classroom discussion on masks at the start of the school day.
The students in Hurt’s class were not yet in school when mask requirements started, meaning masks and other safety precautions have been all they have known for their in-person instruction. Several students still blurted out that masks were now optional.
Hurt then asked students to give either a thumbs up or thumbs down to express how they felt about the relaxed rules. Most had their thumbs up.
Hurt, who was not wearing a mask, told the class she searched for one that morning before realizing it wasn’t required.
“We’ve got some habits now, don’t we?” she said jokingly.
The class discussion then moved on to daylight saving time and how tired some people were from the sleep loss. Then, it was on to storytime.
Like so many other changes over the past two years, the district didn’t want to stress students out by focusing too heavily on mask policy.
“I don’t want to make things bigger or less than they actually are,” Lincoln Principal Tim Sheppard said. When students came up to him to talk about masking, he told them the decisions were ultimately up to families.
The Wenatchee School District spent several days last week prepping for the changes, and teachers read a letter to students Friday to remind them.
“It is family and student choice, 100%,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said during the March 8 school board meeting. “Whatever that choice is that a family or student makes, that’s where we’re going to be at with the respect and compassion for each of those decisions made throughout our organization.”
Gordon said at the meeting the district was “really preaching the care and compassion” for students and staff members to decide. Part of the goal, at Lincoln and district-wide, was to reduce bullying by emphasizing acceptance of individual choice.
“That’s how we get to inclusion in the best way we can,” Sheppard said.
Eastmont had a similar strategy. Superintendent Garn Christensen said Monday afternoon that things were going well in the district, with some students and staff still wearing masks.
“Those not wearing masks report they find themselves reaching for a mask when they enter school or go out among others,” he wrote in an email. “We have been sharing with students that masking is a personal choice that needs to be respected.”
Lincoln’s staff meeting last week included a discussion on masks, and while some staff had questions, Sheppard said the conversation was positive.
Sheppard said he hadn’t received feedback from parents — positive or negative — about the change.
Some results of relaxed masking rules were apparent before the school day even started. Sheppard said he was frequently recognized by current and former students while out and about over the weekend, which was rarer while wearing a mask.
KN95 masks are available in Wenatchee for staff members who want to keep wearing them. Both districts have tests available if a student or staff member feels ill.
“We are still required to offer testing to symptomatic individuals on our campus yet we will also be accepting results from home testing. Any positive cases will be posted to the District’s COVID dashboard found on our website,” Christensen wrote.
COVID testing has reduced dramatically, with Wenatchee going from conducting several hundred tests daily at the district office to one or two a day.
Wenatchee spokesperson Diana Haglund said Wenatchee expects mask use to decline over time, though she anticipated some will continue to choose to wear masks. Haglund said the district will also “maintain social distancing to the greatest degree possible in schools.”