230809-newslocal-smittystraffic 01.jpg
Buy Now

North Wenatchee Avenue businesses like Smitty's Pancake House, seen Aug. 1, have seen a drop off in revenue because of the construction in the area that includes fencing and left turn restrictions from the avenue.

WENATCHEE — Smitty’s Pancake House has persevered through nearly every obstacle thrown its way. Whether economic downturns, COVID, or two arson fires, staff found a way to survive.

Now, construction on North Wenatchee Avenue has proven to be among the biggest challenges.

230809-newslocal-smittystraffic 02.jpg
Buy Now

Construction along the east side of North Wenatchee Avenue has created problems to access businesses there.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?