WENATCHEE — Smitty’s Pancake House has persevered through nearly every obstacle thrown its way. Whether economic downturns, COVID, or two arson fires, staff found a way to survive.
Now, construction on North Wenatchee Avenue has proven to be among the biggest challenges.
“The longer the construction occurs, the more money I’ve had to pull out of my own pockets,” said owner Steve Freeman.
A drive northward out of town shows what’s troubled Smitty’s employees for weeks.
As part of the city of Wenatchee’s “MegaKittrick” project, traffic is diverted through a series of orange traffic cones, with the sidewalk replaced by mounds of dirt. Potential customers hoping to stop for a stack of flapjacks see a chain link fence that lines the front of the building.
All during the typically the busiest time of year for Smitty’s, which often carries the business through the slower months.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s going to be absolutely beautiful,” Freeman said. “The problem is the intermediate.”
In the intermediate, Smitty’s has adjusted their hours to try and capitalize on their busiest hours. Banners tell passing motorists the restaurant is “open during construction.” However, Freeman estimates that business is down around 40% since construction began in July.
“On a positive note — we have some very loyal customers,” said manager Lorrie Bradley. “I can’t say enough how grateful we are.”
For Freeman, Smitty’s is a family affair. The restaurant has served up breakfast favorites since 1958. His dad purchased the business in 1962, and he took it over in 1980.
Plans for the avenue call for an eventual divider between traffic, which Freeman said will make it that much more challenging to visit his business.
“I’m going to lose 20-25% of my summer business,” he said. “It’s going to affect the gross (revenue) of my business.”
Freeman initially feared the construction would result in Smitty’s closing temporarily. The move would cost him $8,000 a month and would result in the 20 employees likely needing to seek employment elsewhere.
During the interview with The World, Freeman received a bit of good news: the construction on Wenatchee Avenue is likely to be completed by the end of August, and the construction behind his business should be completed by the end of September. The update means he likely won’t need to shut his doors in the interim.
But there’s still cause for concern.
Now 72, Freeman eyes an eventual sale of the restaurant as he looks toward retirement. To sell, he’d need 36 months of solid financials for maximum value. After only beginning to recover from the pandemic, construction has proven to be another hit to Smitty’s.
“Previously, we’ve had time to recover,” he said. “Now, we don’t have that option.”
Plans for the area show trees lining North Wenatchee Avenue, which Freeman worries will further obscure the restaurant to motorists. The $50,000 sign, which featured a caricatured man with a knife and fork that used to entice customers, has also been taken down.
“The result is inevitable,” he said. “I just don’t have the timeframe to hold onto it that long.”
Freeman said the restaurant’s location is ideal, and one that’s open for longer hours could thrive. He’s worried eventually, every locally-owned business in the area will be replaced by one that will bring in more revenue.
“I have no control over my own destiny anymore,” he said. “It’s not fair to all of the people who have been invested here.”
Freeman’s appreciative of those still coming into the restaurant, which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I’d like to thank our customers for sticking with us through hard times,” he said.