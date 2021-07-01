NCW — It is going to get smoky over the next few days from fires in Northern California and Canada.
Smoke from the two fires will move into Washington and Idaho creating hazy conditions and decreasing air quality, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Air quality will decline Thursday and it will grow worse over Friday and Saturday before improving Sunday. The agency expects the impact to be low.
High temperatures and dry conditions throughout the Western United States this week have elevated the fire dangers.
In addition to the smoky conditions, the National Weather Service is predicting thunderstorms across Eastern Washington Thursday evening, which could start even more fires, according to the agency’s website. The area will also wind gusts of up to 28 mph tonight.
The weather is expected to remain in the 100s until Monday. The area broke temperature records on Tuesday with highs hitting 113 at Pangborn Memorial Airport, which is where the National Weather Service monitors Wenatchee’s temperature.
Washington State University also measures the temperature in Wenatchee and provides that information for orchardists to make decisions about spraying trees, pruning trees and picking fruit. The university said temperatures reached 116 degrees on Tuesday, according to the university’s website.