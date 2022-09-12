Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
220913-newslocal-valleyofsmoke 01.jpg
Buy Now

The Wenatchee Valley is shrouded in smoke looking north from Skyline Drive along Western Avenue on Monday.

WENATCHEE — Heavy wildfire smoke has reduced air quality throughout much of Chelan County to hazardous levels.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the worst air quality was measured near Plain where the air quality index reached a “hazardous” 423, according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies. Leavenworth was almost on par with their neighbors to the north with “hazardous” AQI ratings of 422 and 372.

20220912_103453.jpg
Buy Now

Cascadian Mini-Storage and Cascadian Apartments are seen Monday morning from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street. Blocked by smoke is the typical view of East Wenatchee.
Download PDF Air Quality Guide


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?