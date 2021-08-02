WENATCHEE — It’s a good week to stay inside.
Wenatchee’s air quality is bad, and it’s going to stay bad for most of the week.
The state Department of Ecology put out an air quality alert for North Central Washington from now until noon Thursday due to increased smoke in the area.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Wenatchee has dropped to 187 — unhealthy — as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to an air quality report by the department. Morning quality reached as low as 249, a level rated to be very unhealthy
Chelan’s AQI stayed consistently between 267 and 280 since Sunday morning, according to the report.
Both Winthrop and Twisp have it the worst, with numbers that qualify as hazardous — Winthrop was at 407 and Twist was at 381 as of 7 a.m., according to the report.
“Unfortunately, it’s gonna get a little worse before it gets better,” said Andrew Wineke, air quality spokesperson with the department.
Weekend cloud cover in North Central Washington kept smoke from rising higher above the surface, in turn leading to the current drop in air quality, he said.
People should expect the haze to stick around until about Thursday, he said, when a new weather system is forecasted to arrive, bringing some winds and possibly rain.
The weather system has a real chance at improving North Central Washington’s current air quality, he said.
The hazy conditions are primarily from in-state fires such as the Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires near Winthrop, he said. A little smoke is also coming from Canada.
People should take precautions when air quality drops to these low levels, he said.
Wineke advises residents in the Wenatchee Valley to shut their doors and windows. People should stay inside and use an air filter if they can, he said.
Those going outside can put on an N95 mask to help keep safe, he said. Smoke is the most dangerous for older adults and those with pre-existing conditions.
Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said North Central Washington’s haze should stick around at least through mid to late week.
Smoke may then clear out day-by-day, she said.
To compliment the haze, increased heat is expected in Wenatchee from Tuesday morning until Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, anticipating temperatures reaching as high as 105.
But thick smoke “could put a wrench in that,” said Dewey. Enough smoke can lower daytime temperatures and limit surface heat.
This week looks like it is going to be quite hot, just exactly how hot depends on the smoke thickness, she said.