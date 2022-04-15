WENATCHEE — Our late spring snow and freezing temperatures are providing an extra stress test for orchardists worried about bees and budding trees.
“It’s a double whammy for some growers,” Tim Kovis, a spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said Friday. "The snow, rain and cold are problematic for the bees. The potential to drop into the low 20s is a problem for a freeze event that could damage buds.
“It’s difficult to warm up an orchard when it gets in the low 20s and high teens,” he said.
Tianna Dupont, regional extension specialist at Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension in Wenatchee, agreed.
“Multiple days of cold wet and windy weather have resulted in few pollination days over the past week. Few honey bees will fly at temperatures below 55°F,” she said.
That creates a concern for fruit set for trees that had an open bloom.
“Cold temperature lows last night and coming up may result in flower bud death,” she said Friday in an email. “Growers are working hard to mitigate cold damage with wind machines and frost mitigation but it is difficult to manage low pollination weather.”
The effects of the cold weather are difficult to predict with certainty.
“Growers are used to freeze and frost. They’re not used to it this late," Kovis said. "It creates a lot of questions and not a lot of answers.”
In the Wenatchee Valley, the storm's impact resulted in a rash of fender-benders and downed tree branches on streets and in parks. City crews worked Thursday and Friday to remove downed branches.
The impact on orchards depends on the topography and temperature of the land, the stage of the bloom and what frost protection tools they have — from wind machines to sprinklers.
The pollination is a concern, but it might not be as big of a deal for orchards in Okanogan, Chelan and Wenatchee as it is for the Tri Cities and Yakima that are in the pollination window. But the colder temperatures to the north could result in more bud damage.
“We won’t know exactly what the weather event has done for a few more days, once orchardists have a chance to assess how their trees are doing,” he said. “We won’t know for a few weeks about the pollination. They’re forecasting warmer temperatures — back in the 60s. So time will tell.”
It’s all part of agriculture.
“We always say no growing season is the same,” he said. “Last year we had high early heat. We’ve had other cold and freeze conditions in years past, though usually in March. It is uncommon to see it this late, but for our members — weather happens and you respond.”
The weather is just another of the variables that are out of farmers’ control, he said.
This year they’re also dealing with supply chain issues, fuel prices and labor.
“They take one day at a time to plan out as best as they can to mitigate what they can and then deal with what they can’t. If farming were easy, everyone would do it,” he said.