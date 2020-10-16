PLAIN — A Plain resident accidentally lit their garage on fire Thursday while tuning a snowblower inside of it. Only a frame structure and roof remained of the 30x40 garage on Camp 12 Road by the time crews put out the fire, said Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Dave Walker.
A report about the fire came in at roughly 4 p.m., he said. Firefighters from both Lake Wenatchee and Chelan County Fire District 3 responded to the fire.
The entire garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, he said. It looked like the resident tried to put out the fire himself but was unsuccessful.
Crews knocked down the fire in about 20 to 30 minutes, he said. Firefighters then stuck around for an extended mop-up due to paint and propane cans exploding.
Losses are estimated at $100,000, he said. No one was injured in the fire.