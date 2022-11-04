PLAIN — Snow has fallen on the Lake Wenatchee fires that smothered Chelan County for most of October.
Incident commanders of the White River and Irving Peak fires and Minnow Ridge Fire on Tuesday reported about two inches of snow reached the forest floor, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Robin DeMario.
More snow was expected Thursday evening. The fires are receiving the precipitation fire managers have said was needed to extinguish the fires, but DeMario said they continue to smolder and aren’t out yet.
“Activity on the fire has been very minimal,” DeMario said Thursday. She added, “With snow being able to hit the ground, that’s helping to put the fire out.”
The fires have burned slowly in downed vegetation since their starts in the late summer. A thick canopy of trees rendered aerial firefighting largely ineffective because water drops were unable to reach the burning debris on the ground.
The White River and Irving Peak fires were caused by a lightning strike in mid-August near the western shore of Lake Wenatchee and have burned a combined 14,412 acres, according to the Forest Service. The Minnow Ridge Fire eight miles northeast has burned 5,130 acres. It began in mid-September but its cause is unknown.
Light October winds helped trap smoke in the Wenatchee River Valley for most of the month and caused air quality to plummet.
While evidence of the fires was at times unavoidable for Chelan County residents, the fires showed little growth and stayed within containment lines built in August and September to protect nearby homes and buildings, DeMario said. No structures were destroyed by the fires.
Despite the recent weather-assist officials aren’t ready to call the fires contained.
“Effectively, Mother Nature will be the one who can declare it’s out and has no potential for moving out of the footprint,” DeMario said.
She noted that root systems have the potential to smolder through the winter and reignite in the spring.
