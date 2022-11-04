Minnow Ridge Fire

Smoke billows Oct. 16 from the Minnow Ridge Fire near Lake Wenatchee.

 Provided photo/Ross Boots, U.S. Forest Service

PLAIN — Snow has fallen on the Lake Wenatchee fires that smothered Chelan County for most of October.

Incident commanders of the White River and Irving Peak fires and Minnow Ridge Fire on Tuesday reported about two inches of snow reached the forest floor, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Robin DeMario.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?