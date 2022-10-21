Ruth Ewert, the "soap lady," pours lye into oils as she makes a batch of soap in her East Wenatchee garage on Monday. This batch will end up being lemongrass scented, one of 27 she offers at Pybus Public Market.
WENATCHEE — Ruth Ewert has a knack for capturing a sweet smell.
The “Soap Lady” of Pybus Public Market, Ewert sells those fragrances in the soaps and lotions at her table in the market’s concourse.
She makes every bar of soap, 15,000 of them since January, in her East Wenatchee home. Starting with heated oils, she mixes in lye, blending it to a smooth consistency and adds scents and colors. Many of the smells she induces are grown in her back yard including lemongrass and lavender.
She pours the hot liquid into a mold that her woodworking husband has built. After it solidifies, Ewert cuts it into bars and lets it cure for at least a month. “I’ve got this dialed into a science” she says.
Since starting up internet sales five years ago, she says they make up 37% of her business.
Ewert also sells what she makes at the Apple Blossom Festival crafts fair and at local holiday bazaars. She says this is her busiest time as she prepares for the holiday season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone