Ruth Ewert, the "soap lady," pours lye into oils as she makes a batch of soap in her East Wenatchee garage on Monday. This batch will end up being lemongrass scented, one of 27 she offers at Pybus Public Market.

WENATCHEE — Ruth Ewert has a knack for capturing a sweet smell.

The “Soap Lady” of Pybus Public Market, Ewert sells those fragrances in the soaps and lotions at her table in the market’s concourse.

Ewert cuts out labels at her vendor table in Pybus Market.  She also makes and sells lotions. She says that in the first 10 months of this year, she has sold about 15,000 bars of soap.
Ewert cuts lemongrass into a mix of oil and lye as she prepares a batch of soap. She grows her own plants that she incorporates into her soaps.
Boxes of soaps are cured in a shop at Ruth Ewert's home. It takes over four weeks for soap to cure and harden before it is sold.


