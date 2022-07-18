Purchase Access

Alkali_Lake.jpg

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies searched Alkali Lake Saturday evening and all day Sunday for the body of a man who is suspected to have drowned Saturday.

SOAP LAKE — Grant County deputies have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Soap Lake man who disappeared in Alkali Lake Saturday on a family outing.

After searching for the man’s body Saturday evening and all day Sunday, sheriff's office deputies returned to Alkali Lake to continue searching on Monday. Using a drone, deputies found the man’s body before noon.

The man was identified as Mauricio Cardenas. His family has been notified.

Cardenas was with his family on Saturday when he swam to a rock island about 100 yards offshore, said Kyle Foreman, a sheriff's office spokesman.

He attempted to swim back to the main shore around 5:30 p.m. when he went under and did not resurface. Foreman said Cardenas was not wearing a life vest.

Searchers struggled to find Cardenas’ body over the weekend because of low visibility due to heavy vegetation, Foreman said.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

