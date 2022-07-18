Purchase Access

Alkali_Lake.jpg

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies searched Alkali Lake Saturday evening and all day Sunday for the body of a man who is suspected to have drowned Saturday.

SOAP LAKE — A Soap Lake man in his 60s is believed to have drowned Saturday afternoon at Alkali Lake, about 10 miles north of Soap Lake.

The man was with his family on Saturday when he swam to a rock island about 100 yards offshore, said Kyle Foreman, a spokesman for Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The man attempted to swim back to the main shore around 5:30 p.m. when he went under and did not resurface. Foreman said the man was not wearing a life vest.

Grant County deputies unsuccessfully searched the lake Saturday evening.

The search resumed Sunday, Foreman said. Grant County deputies were assisted on Sunday by volunteers from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue. The divers were on the water for several hours. Searchers are contending with low visibility due to heavy vegetation, Foreman said.

The sheriff’s office on Monday was reassessing its search options and has not released the man's name.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

