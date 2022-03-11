WENATCHEE — SoCo Crossing now has until June 1 to get financing lined up, or the sale is off for three former Lineage Logistics fruit warehouses envisioned as a multi-use activity center.
It’s the third — and final — extension on the purchase and sale agreement for the three connected buildings on Columbia Street north of Orondo Avenue, according to Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners. The commission approved the revised timeline Tuesday.
SoCo Crossing developers, previously facing a March 1 deadline, requested the extra time at the port authority’s Feb. 23 meeting.
“It has to come together June 1 or it’s gone,” Port Authority Commissioner Rory Turner said Tuesday. “I’ve stood behind it. But it only takes so much time to put these things together.”
Commission President J.C. Baldwin agreed.
“We want to see this project move forward. But if it’s not going to happen, we need to see what else is in the works,” she said.
Under the revised agreement, the developers must show by June 1 that they have the $2 million purchase price in hand, plus access to funds to cover the estimated construction costs for the redevelopment’s first phase, which would include a bistro bar and grill and adventure zone activity center. The initial construction also would complete interior upgrades, exterior facades and parking areas. The building permit from the city of Wenatchee also must be issued by June 1.
The build out for the second and third phases would include opening the SPORT Gymnastics center, a play gym, fitness area, rooftop restaurant and lounge and pickleball courts.
The port purchased the three connected buildings, totaling 36,830 square feet — on the 1.5-acre parcel in 2019 from Lineage Logistics, part of a $4.5 million deal for a total of 125,000 square feet of former freezer and fruit storage space. The idea was to spur economic development by marketing and selling the properties back to private developers interested in redevelopment in the downtown core.
The buildings were the first to be put up for sale in May 2020, with an asking price of $2.1 million. Interested developers were invited to submit proposals that included a vision for the property, number of jobs created and examples of past adaptive reuse projects completed.
S.P.O.R.T. Wenatchee’s proposal was selected from that process. Those initially involved included SPORT Gymnastics co-owners Taryn Harris and her mother Sue Harris, developer Flint Hartwig and Wenatchee AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby.
The initial agreement with S.P.O.R.T. Wenatchee LLC, signed in August 2020, dissolved in August 2021 when permit and financing deadlines were not met. The port authority reinstated the agreement a month later after the developers, led by Hartwig, set out a plan to complete the project in phases, making it easier for investors to envision and support.
As part of the revamp, the project’s name changed from S.P.O.R.T Wenatchee to SoCo Crossing, a nod to its location on South Columbia Street and near the railroad crossing.
In November, Stu Freed, who signed on as a consultant, said the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2023, with the second and third phases following within two years.