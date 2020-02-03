SPOKANE — Chelan County has settled a lawsuit out of court with a former jail inmate who says his mental condition worsened because he was kept in solitary confinement for 13 months and not given adequate mental health care.
Joshua B. Stuller sued the county and two Chelan County Regional Justice Center officials in June 2018 in the U.S. Eastern District Court. The parties filed a notice of settlement Jan. 17.
Named in the lawsuit were Chelan County, interim director of the jail, Bill Larsen, and the jail’s mental health manager, Leslie Carlson. Larsen was not employed by the jail when Stuller was in custody.
The jail provides basic mental health services to inmates, according to its website. Stuller in the lawsuit said it’s insufficient, and that the jail doesn’t provide mental health counseling until four weeks prior to an inmate’s release.
Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. Stuller’s attorney, Andrew Biviano, declined to comment. Patrick McMahon, attorney for the county, Larsen and Carlson, did not return calls for comment.
Stuller was kept in solitary confinement for 13 months — from Oct. 11, 2015 to Nov. 1, 2016 — after he was arrested on suspicion of for plotting to kill seven employees at a property firm from whom he’d rented. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent 2.5 years rehabilitating at Eastern State Hospital.
The lawsuit claims jail staff failed to provide Stuller with adequate mental health services. The county denied the allegations.
According to court documents filed by Stuller’s lawyer, Stuller was suffering from schizophrenia, depression and anxiety when he was jailed in 2015. Jail policy states that inmates can be kept in solitary confinement if he or she suffers from a mental condition that presents a danger to themselves or others.
Stuller claimed his mental condition worsened in solitary confinement and led him to suffer from hallucinations like, as noted by Carlson in the lawsuit, hairy spiders and cockroaches, and loud, mean voices.
His condition improved when he resided at Eastern Hospital, the lawsuit said, leading to an early release in May 2019.
In November, Stuller was charged in Douglas County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly purchased two black powder revolvers illegally on Nov. 5 and 6. He’s pleaded not guilty. Trial is set for Feb. 27.
He was released from custody after posting $10,000 bail.
Stuller is also accused in Chelan County District Court with violating a no-contact order after he was allegedly seen outside the home of one of the property firm employees on Nov. 15.