WENATCHEE — Some Chelan County PUD commissioners on Friday said they have concerns about issues such as noise and safety over the proposed Confluence Parkway project.
The project, which includes parts of the Horan Natural Area and Confluence State Park, has been discussed and planned for by various groups, including the city of Wenatchee and PUD staff, since at least 2017.
Now, commissioners essentially must allow the project to move forward or not allow it, but discussions will occur first.
PUD commissioners said they felt they were coming on board late facing a “big decision.”
“Once the decision's made it's not like we can learn from it and go back and go to the community and vote again like we would do in a school bond,” said Steve McKenna, PUD commission president.
The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River connecting the city to Highway 2/97.
On Wednesday, the project became fully funded, with the passage of SB 5974, a 16-year, $16 billion transportation funding bill. That bill was delivered to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk Friday and he was expected to sign off on it. The bill also includes $4.5 million for a pedestrian path under Highway 2 in Leavenworth.
The $134 million Confluence project received $49 million in federal grant funding last year, part of the $92 million Wenatchee received for the Apple Capital Loop transportation project.
On Feb. 7, the city presented to PUD commissioners preliminary designs and some of the impacts, such as noise and aesthetics, removal and replacing the pedestrian bridge over the Wenatchee River and realignment of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, among other things.
The city is planning to finish the environmental assessment this year on the project and the PUD commissioners can propose changes to the city, McKenna said.
“I don't want to feel like I'm backed into a corner. I want to be proactive, but it appears to me that there's a lot of work that still has to be done before this can be moving forward, but we also have a time frame that if we have grave concerns, we should let those be known as soon as possible,” McKenna said.
He added the PUD had a responsibility to “make sure that development plans, such as Confluence Parkway, are not inconsistent with the purposes of our recreation facilities approved by and required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.”
"It's not a long-term solution," said Ann Congdon, PUD commission vice president, of the project. "I mean, I'm gonna guess in 10 years, they're gonna need another solution to the traffic problems. And by that time, our Horan Natural Area will be severely impacted and our trail experience will be impacted... I want to see us get fully engaged."
PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz said the group had been lax.
"This is five years old," he said. "I think in many ways, this commission is coming to the party pretty late. About 80 agencies have signed off on this. Allocations for dollars have come from Washington, D.C., and now from the state. People have put in thousands of hours of effort, and I think this commission has been honestly, negligent, in terms of not asserting concerns that we would have at a much earlier time."
Commissioners raised concerns about a proposed wall noise barrier between the Loop Trail and the proposed road being too short and the noise from vehicles too loud. Commissioners also said they plan to look at having their own noise study done because the noise study by the city only included noise coming from tires on the road. Questions also were raised about whether large vehicles should be allowed on the road.
“Those noise walls will not help noise as you get into the Horan area,” said Michelle Smith, PUD director of hydro licensing and compliance. “So he (the city’s noise study contractor) said that typically the berms and walls will only help the closer you are to them and typically around 200 to 300 feet from the noise wall.”
Commissioners haven’t taken a stance on the project.
“So far to date the PUD’s remained neutral regarding formal support of the project,” McKenna said. “Our staff have been cooperating through the environmental assessment to look at project impacts and working with the city's team to see if there are ways to mitigate the impacts specific to the confluence park and the Horan Natural Area.”
The project includes rerouting the trail behind property owned by the PUD and keeping trail users closer to the Horan Natural Area. That new trail will be 12 feet wide, a few feet wider than the current trail. The current pedestrian bridge would be gone and the new bridge over the Wenatchee River would include a pedestrian trail partially hanging underneath it.
The PUD will have an 11-question online survey in English and Spanish to show some of the proposed changes and offer the chance for public comment from March 21 through April 4 at chelanpud.org/confluence. It also will have self-guided trail walks from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. March 30, with PUD staff along the Loop Trail between Hawley Street and the pedestrian bridge.
People also can share their thoughts with PUD commissioners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 30 at Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way in Wenatchee. Spanish speakers will be available.