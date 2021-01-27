WENATCHEE — It was close for the Wenatchee School District, but they made it to school on Wednesday while other school districts decided otherwise.
Both Cascade and Lake Chelan school districts have only remote learning on Wednesdays, so there was no need to cancel any bus trips due to snow. Although, Lake Chelan School Superintendent Barry DePaoli said they did have to cancel their preschool due to the snow.
Manson School District canceled in-person school in the morning in lieu of just remote learning, but by the afternoon students were took buses to school for in-person instruction.
Entiat School District canceled all in-person classes on Wednesday due to the snow, according to Superintendent Miles Caples. All classes were done remotely.
Ephrata, Quincy and Soap Lake all canceled in-person classes due to the snow. Classes were still offered remotely.
Eastmont school buses were running on Wednesday with no issues. Wenatchee School District Communications Director Diana Haglund said they were definitely worried about the inclement weather last night and what that would mean for transportation in the morning.
She said the transportation director drives all the routes at 4:30 a.m. to make an assessment as to whether or not the roads are safe for the fleet of buses.
“Because it was snowfall, and not ice, which would make it more treacherous, our drivers felt really comfortable being on roadways,” Haglund said. “They chained up where necessary to do so. They were out in force picking up all our elementary, middle school, and high school students for the first time in almost a year.”
Haglund said the snow really did not deter the drivers. They were able to pick up all the students. Probably the only challenging part of the routes were the slushy intersections in town, but otherwise, it was a successful day.
This was actually the first day back in school for grades 10, 11, and 12, so it was the first time for the bus drivers to pick those students, she said.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly said no classes were canceled in NCW because of snow.