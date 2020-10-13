WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police officers received nine reports of graffiti on Monday in South Wenatchee, an area that has seen an uptick in gang-related graffiti. There has been a rash of new graffiti in the last two days, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
Residents have increasingly called about graffiti incidents over the past few months, but this is a more consistent grouping of graffiti, probably done by the same person or group, he said. Typically, they will mark a bunch of locations with graffiti at the same time.
All of the graffiti is black and has distinct symbols, he said. They use the same method and lettering.
The Special Services Division, a Wenatchee police team, is focusing its efforts on stopping the graffiti. Hopefully the unit can get a handle on it and figure out who is doing these taggings, he said.
Police do not yet have a suspect but have an idea who it may be, he said.