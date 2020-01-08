Parents and teachers alike do everything they can to ensure they’re giving kids the leg up they need to succeed as adults. It’s human nature to make sure your kids have more advantages than you had.
To better support teachers and parents in this endeavor, Leavenworth Spanish is inviting the community to a free showing of "Paper Tigers" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Snowy Owl Theatre. A panelist discussion will following the viewing.
Research now shows that there are types of experiences in a child’s life that can have major negative effects on their ability to grow up to be happy, successful people.
Adverse Childhood Experiences — ACEs — are experiences children deal with that make being an adult much harder. These can include dealing with mental illness in a parent or caregiver, an incarcerated relative, divorce, substance abuse, neglect, physical abuse and sexual abuse.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), children who experience ACEs before they’re 18 have been shown to have lower life expectancy, a higher risk of depression, suicide, addiction and chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, among many other lasting impacts.
In light of this research, an alternative school in Walla Walla decided to implement a new approach to dealing with the students in their school. This trauma-aware approach takes into consideration that many of the kids who act out are doing so because they’ve experienced high numbers of ACEs in their lives. By treating these kids with compassion — even while providing necessary consequences for their actions — the school was able to increase graduation rates and develop real lasting relationships with the students.
There’s a key takeaway to the documentary: even having one single supportive adult in a child’s life can vastly improve their resilience and ability to handle ACEs.
ACEs affect vast numbers of children in our community. Leavenworth Spanish is hosting this free showing to help facilitate an important conversation: how to best support the kids in our community that we want to become the best and brightest they can.
After the showing, several experts will lead a panel discussion to speak more about how we can support North Central Washington youth.
Panelists include:
- Hayley Stoebner is a recruitment coordinator with Fostering WA. The program is contracted by the state Department of Children, Youth & Families to recruit and support foster parents in Eastern Washington. Hayley has worked in child welfare in various capacities for about 17 years.
- Jenelle Landgraf has worked in social services for many years, primarily within refugee/immigrant communities and with domestic violence crisis intervention. Jenelle is passionate about social justice within our communities and believe we all have a role to play in affecting social change.
- Jennifer Beauvais is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and certified Synergetic Play Therapist. She has worked extensively with trauma in infants, children, and youth, and is currently a therapist at Children's Behavioral Health at Columbia Valley Community Health in Wenatchee.
- Becky Wilkinson has been in education for 30 years. This is her 13th year as the elementary counselor for Peshastin-Dryden and Alpine Lakes elementary schools. She enjoys working with parents and children, helping them navigate the “road of life.”
- Travis Blue is a teacher for Cascade Discovery Program, a one-room school located at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. The Discovery School offers traditional classes in a smaller group setting with great student/teacher ratios, self-paced classes, experiential education, job shadowing and mentorship opportunities.
The "Paper Tigers" documentary has a suggested rating of PG-13; due to language and content, young children should not attend. However, free childcare will be provided on-site in the Canyon Wren recital hall. RSVPs are required for childcare.
Leavenworth Spanish is an extra-curricular Spanish-language school for kids and adults in the Upper Valley. Donations are welcome at the screening to help fund the organization’s scholarship program.
To RSVP for the show, go to https://wwrld.us/papertigers.
Morgan Fraser is executive director of Spanish Leavenworth.