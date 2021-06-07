ORONDO — Firefighters left their trucks and hoses in order to stop a remote six-acre hillside brush fire caused by a target shooting spark. The brush fire happened Sunday afternoon south of the Beebe Bridge by Chelan Falls.
RiverCom Dispatch first received a report of the fire at 2:20 p.m. off of Greens Canyon Road, according to a Douglas County Fire District 4 news release. The target shooters who started the fire immediately called for help and initially tried to put out the fire themselves.
The fire was only an acre in size, burning dry grass when firefighting crews first arrived, but quickly spread up onto steep terrain, according to the release.
Crews called in a second alarm, asking for additional help, according to the release. A total of 56 fire firefighters from across Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties worked to contain the brush fire.
The steep location of the fire made it too remote for crews to use engines, according to the release. Firefighter took to the hillside with hand tools and directly fought the fire, stopping it from spreading.