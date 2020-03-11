WENATCHEE — Law enforcement agencies are asking for a citizen to serve as a member of a group tasked with investigating officer-involved uses of force.
The NCW Special Investigations Unit investigates police shootings and other incidents in which officers cause great bodily harm. The unit is currently recruiting a non-law enforcement volunteer to help review and select potential SIU members.
The SIU is comprised of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency at the center of the shooting or incident is removed from the investigative process, as is the case with an ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting March 3 in Omak.
The volunteer won’t assist with investigations, but will aid with the review of team member qualifications, selection of team members and assess potential conflicts of interest.
Applicants who live within Wenatchee or East Wenatchee city limits should apply through their police department and residents who live Chelan or Douglas counties should apply through their sheriff’s office.
Applications may be submitted by email or mail. The application will remain open until the position is filled.