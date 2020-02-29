WENATCHEE — More than 1,200 Special Olympics athletes are competing throughout the greater Wenatchee Valley this weekend in the organization’s annual State Winter Games, now in its 30th year.
There’s alpine skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, basketball games played across valley gyms and events at the Town Toyota Center and the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Two events, the cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, had to be canceled this year due to lack of snow at the Leavenworth competition site, Winter Games Chairperson Caryl Andre said Saturday.
The Winter Games have grown significantly since they began 30 years ago, Andre said.
“We have a games management team of about 30 people that work on the event organization for like six months prior to the game,” she said. “In addition to those folks, we couldn’t run it without our close to 700 volunteers.”
It’s one of Special Olympics Washington’s largest annual events. It's also incredibly rewarding, Andre said.
“We just love this event, it’s a huge event for our valley and brings such great energy here for the weekend,” she said. “We’re just excited for it to go on in the future every year.”