WENATCHEE — A blended splash pad and other upgrades at Wenatchee Riverfront Park are closer on the horizon.
Chelan County PUD commissioners heard Monday about updated designs on the splash pad, pavilion, bathroom, and trail enhancements — a result of September open houses in which the PUD sought public input. The 31-acre park stretches along the Columbia River, between Ninth and Thurston streets, including a trail, grass and trees.
The splash pad, which will be just north of Fifth Street, is among the items on the park’s masterplan, split into three phases and adopted several months ago by the PUD and city.
The city of Wenatchee on May 26 agreed with the PUD to improve Wenatchee Riverfront Park, after the PUD decided May 24 to pay $1.84 million to match the city’s $2 million. That implemented Phase 1, which includes the splash pad.
Fifty of the 80 September open house attendees submitted comment cards on the proposals, which included three splash pad options:
Spray features and venue space when not in use
A nod to the history of the area with steam chimney-like features from a steamboat
A natural-looking river design that crossed one of the secondary trails
“It was very close,” said Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services. “People liked the elements of all three… It really lended itself to coming up with a blended option.”
The current design shrunk and turned the steamboat concept, incorporating rocks made to mimic rocks on the river’s rapids, Erickson said. It also has spray features, a little pond, benches and other elements from the three concepts.
“The blended option… is an attempt to marry the best attributes of the three designs,” Erickson wrote in an email. “Additional seating was added consistent with feedback received, and the river option was incorporated via the introduction of rock/water features at the bow of the boat.”
“Is it just an optical illusion or is the smoke stack going to be spewing spray?” asked commissioner Dennis Bolz at Monday’s meeting.
Erickson answered yes, and said the two steamboat paddle wheel-looking elements would not move, as it would be a safety hazard, but water would flow in them.
He also said the PUD was trying to “create … a place of awe for the community.”
“It’s pretty intriguing,” said Bolz.
A “gable” pavilion, with the appearance of a gable roof, was the most popular sheltered picnic area, followed by a “W” pavilion, with W-looking supports. A depot-looking restroom won out, followed by a “caboose” design.
The park is owned by the city of Wenatchee and has been leased to the PUD since 1983 so the PUD can meet its federal licensing agreement for Rock Island Dam.
The PUD and city have agreed to make improvements at the park, part of an estimated $15 million master plan, through 2036. The plan (bit.ly/parkdevelopment) includes 14 projects with the city and PUD initially paying $2 million each for the project, which will be handled in three phases.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone