Download PDF Splash pad.pdf
An aerial view of the blended splash pad is shown.

WENATCHEE — A blended splash pad and other upgrades at Wenatchee Riverfront Park are closer on the horizon.

Chelan County PUD commissioners heard Monday about updated designs on the splash pad, pavilion, bathroom, and trail enhancements — a result of September open houses in which the PUD sought public input. The 31-acre park stretches along the Columbia River, between Ninth and Thurston streets, including a trail, grass and trees.

Download PDF Splash pad 2.pdf
A close-up of the blended splash pad is shown.
Download PDF Trail 1.pdf
This shows the plaza preferences of people at September PUD open houses.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?