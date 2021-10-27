211028-newslocal-characters 01.jpg
With Halloween approaching, Tuesday was a day for dressing up like favorite characters for John Newbery Elementary School students — and their were plenty of princesses in attendance. Rose Holland, 6, dressed as Elsa from "Frozen" and was seen running on the school's gymnasium wood floor instead of ice. Vice Principal Amy Dilley thinks Character Day started when the school opened in 1993, speculating it was a way to honor John Newbery, considered the father of children's literature. It is normally held the week of Halloween.

WENATCHEE — The end of October is near, which means Halloween festivities will soon be happening across the Wenatchee Valley.

Spooky-themed events this year range from classic trick-or-treating to a pet parade in Pybus Public Market. Howl-o-ween Pet Parade starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday will include a costume contest, giveaway and a photo station, perfect for that scary yet cute pet outfit.

Wenatchee’s annual Trick or Treat on the Ave, put on by the Wenatchee Downtown Association, returns Sunday. Wenatchee Avenue will be closed to traffic from Second Street to Orondo Avenue downtown from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to give trick-or-treaters all the room they need to safely score candy.

The state Department of Health (DOH) is advising all who dare venture out during Halloween to be cautious of COVID-19.

211028-newslocal-characters 02.jpg
Walker Munson, 9, dressed as Pikachu, talks with Pippi Longstocking look-alike Eleanor Wiser, 9. Wiser had copper tubing in her hair to extend her pigtails.

A few DOH trick-or-treating tips include making sure children regularly wash their hands, opting for outdoor activities rather than indoor, sticking to individually wrapped candies and bringing plenty of hand sanitizer while out.

Weather this weekend is looking sunny and optimal for late-night haunting, with a gap in an otherwise rainy or cloudy several days, according to National Weather Service reports in Spokane.

Those looking to round out their Halloween weekend can check out haunted houses in both Wenatchee and Manson for one last scare.

211028-newslocal-characters 03.jpg
Laralyn Walker shoots baskets during recess while dressed as a character in one of her favorite books, "The Dinosaur Tooth Fairy."

The Wenatchee Museum & Cultural Center will be hosting the last showings of their haunted house from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Those up near Lake Chelan can hop on over to the Haunted Manson festival’s haunted house from 6-10 p.m., located on 135 Wapato Way.

Here's your Halloween calendar at a glance for 2021:

Friday

Rocky Horror Picture Show: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center

Haunted Museum: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Saturday

Howl-o-ween Pet Parade: 10:30 a.m., Pybus Public Market

Entiat trunk or treat: 3-6 p.m., Entiat City Park

Scare-Crazy self-guided tour: All day, Cashmere Chamber of Commerce

Haunted Museum: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Pumpkin Walk treat collecting for children: 12-4 p.m., 25 Wapato Point Parkway Manson

Haunted Manson festival: 12-10 p.m., 145 Wapato Way, Manson

Sunday:

Community trick or treat: 5:30 p.m., Ardenvoir

Plain trunk or treat: 6 p.m., parking lots at Plain Hardware and Just Plain Grocery & Gas

Scare-Crazy self-guided tour: All day, Cashmere Chamber of Commerce

Haunted Museum: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Halloween run on train: 1-7p.m., Wenatchee Riverfront Railway

Trick or Treat on the Ave: 1-3 p.m., Wenatchee Avenue downtown

Haunted Manson festival: 12-10 p.m., 145 Wapato Way, Manson

Luke Hollister: (509) 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli