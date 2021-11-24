Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — A project previously known as SPORT Wenatchee has a new name: SoCo Crossing.

The development hinges on a $2 million agreement with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority for three buildings previously owned by Lineage Logistics. An initial agreement was terminated after developers missed deadlines, but the port re-entered into an agreement in September.

The project’s consultant, Stu Freed, said the decision to change the name was based on feedback from community members that SPORT might be too limiting given the broader nature of the project, which would include two restaurants, virtual reality games and a foam pit in addition to sports like yoga, gymnastics and pickleball.

sport entry.jpg (copy) (copy)

The main entry of the proposed SoCo Crossing, formerly known as S.P.O.R.T. Wenatchee. The multi-use activity center would be in the former Lineage Logistics buildings. 

The new name is an abbreviation of the project’s location on South Columbia Street. The “Crossing” portion of the name is reflective of the railroad crossing area between the Pybus Public Market and downtown, said Freed.

“This name of SoCo Crossing came up and we felt that it might stick and be just a little bit more welcoming to people who want to come in just for a meal or to do some of the other venues that are involved and not necessarily partake in the sports,” Freed said.

The project consists of three phases:

  • Phase 1: Renovation of all three buildings as well as the opening of a bistro and bar and an “Adventure Zone” that includes slides and a foam pit
  • Phase 2: Construction and opening of a SPORT Gymnastics facility, yoga and fitness studios, martial arts facility, batting cages, virtual sports facility and kids’ play zone
  • Phase 3: Rooftop restaurant, bar and pickleball courts

Freed said he anticipates phase one will be completed in the spring of 2023, with phases two and three taking an additional 18-24 months.

“I’m still pretty enthusiastic about this and I think it’ll be a great addition to the area,” he said. “I think the timing will be great for a new venue and a new place for them (locals and visitors) to bring their families to have a good time.”

The development is required to have financing in place on or before the permitting deadline of March 1, 2022, under its agreement with the port.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?