WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD plans to stabilize 400 feet of Confluence State Park shoreline that’s been eroded by wind and waves.
The project area is about 1,000 feet north of the park’s boat launch, next to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, according to project documents filed with the state Department of Ecology.
The utility plans to add 1,582 cubic yards of “gravel, cobble, and boulders plus seven pieces of large woody debris” under the Columbia River’s high-water line, according to the documents.
Another 212.5 cubic yards of topsoil and gravel will be placed above the waterline. Native trees and shrubs will also be planted.
The project is proposed to start Sept. 15 and end Oct. 31.
—