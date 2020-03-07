WENATCHEE — Food Pavilion closed its Wenatchee location in 2014 and the 56,000-square-foot space in Olds Station has sat empty since.
Well, until this spring. Now Standard Floor & Paint and Planet Fitness are nearing the final stages of construction and hope to open operations in the building this spring.
Planet Fitness hasn’t announced a specific opening date, spokeswoman Becky Zirlen said last month. The location will employ 10-15 full- and part-time employees.
“The location will offer state-of-the art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which will include HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths,” she said.
Standard Paint & Flooring, owned by the Yakima-based Myers family, owns the building. It’s moving its store from South Mission Street and plans to open on Monday.
The company operates six locations in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee store is the newest in the bunch and opened in the valley in 2012, store manager Randy Stuber said.
They’ve already expanded once, in 2014, to the current location at 201 N. Mission St. The Myers family purchased the building for $685,000 at the time, according to Chelan County Assessor records.
Within the last couple years, the store began once again to outgrow its space, Stuber said. Then Weidner Apartment Homes announced it planned to build a large apartment complex where the city-owned parking lot is located next door.
“Wenatchee has somewhat of a parking issue and I have 20 employees. So we were going to lose parking at least during the construction build,” Stuber said. “And we needed a new facility since we’ve outgrown our current facility.”
Last August, the Myers family purchased the former Food Pavilion property on Easy Way for $4.1 million, according to assessor records.
They sold the company’s current building on Mission Street to Weidner the next month for $1 million, according to the records.
Weidner will use the new acreage to expand the apartment building’s footprint, according to plans filed with the city.
Standard Floor & Paint’s new location has around 3,000 square feet of additional retail space, Stuber said.
It’ll give the business room to expand its showroom space for newer products like its cabinet line, he said.
They’re now just a few days from opening and excited about finally getting settled, Stuber said.
“That’s an understatement,” he said.