 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stars burn above a campfire | A night in Ancient Lakes

Stars burn above a campfire | A night in Ancient Lakes

A fire flickers on top of the ridge of a basalt basin as a blanket of stars fills the sky above and reflects across the face of the lakes below.

Every March, my friend, Luke Hollister, and I go camping at Ancient Lakes near Quincy. It is our annual tradition to kickoff the start of backpacking season.

Getting out the bivy.JPG

Writer Tony Buhr removes his bivy tent from its bag before setting it up for the night at Ancient Lakes on March 18.
Luke sitting.jpg

Luke Hollister sits and looks out over Ancient Lakes on March 18.
Setting up the tent.JPG

Luke Hollister puts his rain fly over his tent while preparing for the night at Ancient Lakes on March 18.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred