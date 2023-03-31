Stars burn above a campfire | A night in Ancient Lakes

A fire flickers on top of the ridge of a basalt basin as a blanket of stars fills the sky above and reflects across the face of the lakes below.
Every March, my friend, Luke Hollister, and I go camping at Ancient Lakes near Quincy. It is our annual tradition to kickoff the start of backpacking season.
Ancient Lakes is a large basin or canyon surrounded by basalt peaks that descend into a field of rolling sagebrush hills. In the spring, this area pops with the green grass that fills the canyon.
It is hard to say where exactly the Ancient Lakes area is as there are several sections or offshoots of it. The area where I usually hike is called Ancient Lake Lower Trailhead on Google Maps and involves taking Ancient Lakes Road.
It is only about a one-mile to two-mile hike to three small lakes at the end of the first canyon capped by a waterfall on the far side. People can climb up the side of the waterfall to reach another area that is cut through by a small creek and covered in reeds.
This trail system is friendly to a variety of uses and people can see trailrunners, horseback riders and bicyclists on any given day of the week.
Read more from Tony Buhr
However, another canyon runs perpendicular to this one and contains Dusty Lake. In addition, people could go to yet another area north and above the canyons and visit Stan Coffin, Burke and Quincy lakes, as well as the Evergreen Reservoir. That area, though, has limited hiking and is more of a drive.
Really adventurous hikers, or people on horseback or bicycle, could also travel south from Ancient Lakes to the Gorge Amphitheater. However, it would be about 14 miles roundtrip from the Lower Ancient Lake Trailhead.
The reason this area is our first backpacking trip of the season is because it is about 10-degrees warmer here than in Wenatchee or Quincy. I’m not sure why that is the case, but it appears to be consistently true.
Another reason we go here in March is because it is before the rattlesnakes stop hibernating. By the time May comes around the ground is slithering.
In addition, we continue to return here because we always find someplace new to explore.
For example, last year we found our favorite camping spot along the southern shoulder of the canyon.
It is hard to find unless you’re looking for it, but a little trail of switchbacks climbs up the southern side of the Ancient Lakes canyon and reaches a small plateau. Our campsite is about halfway up, next to a small cave, and overlooks the three lakes and the waterfall.
It is particularly beautiful at sunset, as the canyon lines up perfectly with the setting sun and casts a warm glow over the lakes.
This place is also interesting, because there is a plateau above the campsite where people can walk. This other plateau contains a labyrinth of side trails that take you to several ridge lines overlooking the basin. It also extends over the top of the southern ridge to Dusty Lake on the other side.
Another tradition for us is to lug in two bundles of firewood to the campsite. This involves us strapping the wood to my backpack with rope and having it hang haphazardly off my back. For some reason, it is always my backpack and never Luke’s.
I will say that this tradition is starting to feel physically harder and harder. This year, my back was screaming at me by the time we got to the campsite.
Campfires are not allowed at Ancient Lakes past June as it gets very dry.
After exploring a bit, as well as setting up the campsite, we started the fire and roasted some hot dogs. We then sat and watched the sun descend. Stars began to blink on above us one after another.
Before we knew it, they filled the sky, almost completely untouched by light pollution. Orion’s Belt sat along the horizon, burning so boldly that I felt like I could reach out and touch it.
We then shared a cup of tea and chatted about our backpacking plans for the year, as coyotes yipped and yapped in the distance.
Luke used his camera to try some star photography that looked incredible and then we crawled into our tents and went to bed.
The next morning was freezing, so we quickly broke camp and headed back to the car. Our packs feeling incredibly lighter after burning the firewood and eating most of the food.
We parted ways feeling rested, invigorated and ready to conquer the dusty trails of our future.