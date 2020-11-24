OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol has hired an Eastern Washington tribal liaison to build trust between government organizations and Native American communities.
Dawn Pullin, who grew up in Eastern Washington with the Spokane Tribe, will help develop best practice protocols for law enforcement responding to missing person reports for indigenous women and other indigenous people, the State Patrol announced Tuesday.
Pullin starts Dec. 1 and the State Patrol said in a news release that the position will work to provide guidance on tribal issues for agency plans, programs and policies.
Her position is one of two created by the State Patrol after lawmakers in 2019 passed a law to improve law enforcement response to missing and murdered Native American women, according to the release.