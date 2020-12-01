GRAND COULEE — Two state agencies are changing custody of 1,360 acres of land in Douglas County to help protect sharp-tailed grouse and other species.
The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is transferring the land 10 miles north of Grand Coulee to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), according to a news release from the two agencies.
The transfer, which will expand the Big Bend Wildlife Area, is being paid for through a $331,000 grant from the state Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.
The parcel generated $1,276 per year in revenue for DNR's Common School Trust, according to the news release. DNR plans to buy an equivalent amount of land elsewhere that will generate more revenue to pay for K-12 school construction.
WDFW will assume the grazing leases on that land as part of the agreement, according to the news release.