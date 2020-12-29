TONASKET — Two roads in the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area near Tonasket will be closed for the winter.
Chiliwist Butte Road on the Chiliwist Unit and Zachman Road on the Sinlahekin Unit will be closed until May 1, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. The closure is to reduce damage to roads and stress on wintering mule deer.
The agency may open the areas sooner if conditions allow, according to the news release. People can still access the areas by foot, but are asked to give wildlife plenty of space.
It is the first time that the gates for those roads have been closed, said Staci Lehman, state Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson. The gates were put there a couple years ago with the intent to close the area in the winter as the roads are not maintained.