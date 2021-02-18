OKANOGAN — Members of the public are invited to a meeting with state agencies over the possible extension of the Apple Maggot Quarantine zone in Okanogan County.
Tiana DuPont, Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension specialist, will hold a Zoom meeting with state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) employees at 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 3, according to a news release from Chelan-Douglas Pest Board.
The state agency’s employees put out fly traps in Okanogan County in 2020 and caught 281 adult apple maggot flies. Employees also found apple maggot larvae in three locations.
The WSDA has a policy that finding two or more life stages of the maggot population initiates an expansion of the quarantine zone, according to the news release.
The Zoom meeting will be an opportunity for Okanogan County growers and shippers to provide feedback to the agency.
It does not appear there will be any extension of the quarantine zone in Chelan or Douglas counties, said Will Carpenter, Chelan-Douglas Pest Board manager.