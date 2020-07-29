NCW — From the dusty brown sagebrush hills near Malaga to a mid-elevation meadow amidst a ponderosa pine forest, the Wenatchee Valley is home to several rare and sensitive flowers.
Part of the reason for this is because the Wenatchee Valley was almost like an island in the last ice age, said Keyna Bugner, state Department of Natural Resources Natural area manager. Bugner’s job includes the maintenance of the Department of Natural Resource’s natural areas and preserves that include several sensitive, threatened or endangered wildflowers.
“It’s unique,” Bugner said. “It’s only found here and it’s the natural heritage of the state.”
The Wenatchee mountain range is one of the older ranges in the state and glaciers moved around and isolated it, so the plants there have had more time to evolve, Bugner said.
“So (the flowers) evolved differently kind of as its own little island, and so you get some unique plants, especially in the higher elevations,” she said.
Protected plants in Chelan County include:
- Whited's milkvetch in the Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve near Malaga.
- Wenatchee Mountain checker-mallow, Wenatchee larkspur, and tall agoseris at the Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve along Blewett Pass.
- Thompson’s clover and longsepal globemallow at the Entiat Slopes Natural Area Preserve near Entiat.
Some of these areas are not accessible to the public and the agency doesn’t advertise their whereabouts, because it’s focus is the preservation of those species, Bugner said.
The flowers are endangered, because they are adapted to the micro climates where they live, she said. Whited's milkvetch is found only within a 10-mile range. The checker-mallow is mainly located within the 2,000-acre preserve near Blewett Pass, with some other occurrences on private land throughout the Wenatchee Mountains.
The flowers also face threats from invasive species and natural phenomena, such as fires, as well as climate change, Bugner said.
“The numbers (of flowers) is naturally going to be low, because it’s a limited range,” Bugner said. “And so the importance of it is, any disturbance that you have to that system — especially if it’s outside of a natural disturbance — it really could impact that plant.”
In the Upper Dry Gulch preserve in Malaga a lot of old growth sagebrush has burned in fires. Cheatgrass had moved in to replace the sagebrush. Cheatgrass is an invasive species, probably brought here to feed cattle, she said.
The cheatgrass dries out early in the spring and creates a dry landscape, allowing fires to occur more often, she said. It can harm the old growth sagebrush and species like the Whited's milkvetch.
But some of the flowers do seem to interact and benefit from fire activity, she said. A fire near Entiat cleared away brush and competing species, allowing the Thompson's clover to thrive.
The pinkish clover grows on the steep hillsides in the canyons near Entiat, according to the Department of Natural Resources website.
Climate change is also impacting the ecosystems where these flowers live, Bugner said. The checker-mallow — a purplish long-stemmed flower — lives in a meadow that is highly reliant on snowpacks melting throughout the spring, but snowfall and rainfall is becoming more inconsistent.
“We’ve been slowly working on some of the hydrology as far as retaining more of the water in the meadow longer,” she said.
Camas Meadows, where the checker-mallow is found, is a beautiful sweeping grassland amongst a ponderosa pine forest with a stand of alders in the middle. Camas Creek cuts through the center of the alder stand. It’s unique to have a meadow at about 3,000 feet of elevation, Bugner said.
The welfare of these plants, though, is important for several reasons, she said. Other species, such as pollinators like bees and butterflies, rely on them.
Certain species of weevils, tiny beetles, also eat the seeds of both the whited milkvetch and the checker-mallow, Bugner said. If those flowers disappeared, so would those weevil species.
“It’s interesting because (the checker-mallow and the weevils) are both native, so they must have evolved together,” she said.
These flowers are also important to maintain as much biodiversity in the ecosystem as possible, Bugner said. Environments with more diverse plant populations can handle changes, such as temperature, much better than less diverse systems.
“We always say this from a human standpoint, (we don’t know) what this kind of system could provide at some point, medicinal or other uses,” she said. “So you just want to protect that biodiversity and that heritage.”