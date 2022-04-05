WATERVILLE — The state Auditor’s Office confirmed that the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office was late paying about $6.3 million in payroll taxes between March 2020 and March 2021, resulting in more $100,000 in penalties from the IRS.
The payments were made one to four days late, with the exception of one payment which was 109 days late, according to March 31 accountability report from the state Auditor’s Office.
Douglas County informed the state in August 2021 about the situation to include them into their investigation.
The payments were for Douglas County and two junior taxing districts, the Eastmont and Bridgeport school districts.
The county treasurer’s office didn’t have a complete understanding of the IRS deadline and leadership did not dedicate enough time and resources to meeting the deadline, according to the accountability report.
The IRS reduced the fines to a total of $74,000. Douglas County commissioners filed a lawsuit against the county treasurer’s bond and the bonding company in September.
About $260,000 in investment interest earned from August 2020 through July 2021 by the county and special purpose districts were also not recorded in a timely manner, according the accountability report.
In another audit, the state also noted that the county had also failed to verify that its financial statements were accurate.
Some of the discrepancies include incorrect reports concerning the county’s revenues, expenditures and total cash and investments, according to the report.
The state recommended that the county spend the necessary time and resources to reconcile its year-end financial statements, establish monitoring procedures to ensure that payroll taxes are paid by deadline, and that investments are recorded in a timely manner.
Natalie Marx, the former county treasurer, was suspended Aug. 31. She apologized to the county at a public hearing on Sept. 28 and resigned from the position on Oct. 12.
Marx had worked in the Douglas County treasurer’s office since 2005. She ran for the position of treasurer unopposed in the 2018 midterm election.
Felisha Rosales was sworn in as interim Douglas County treasurer on Dec. 21 to serve in the position until the fall election.
Rosales has been working in the treasurer’s office since 2014 and was most recently the chief deputy treasurer. She was selected from candidates nominated by the Republican Central Committee.
