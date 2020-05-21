WENATCHEE — An administrative council meant to oversee governance of the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center was missing in action during the 2018-19 school year, according to results of a state audit released Thursday.
The WVTSC is a regional career and technical education partnership for high school students and is hosted by the Wenatchee School District. Its members include Cascade, Cashmere, Eastmont, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson, Pateros, Quincy and Waterville school districts.
The center’s administrative council, tasked with adopting policies and overseeing the operation, is supposed to include each school superintendent in the cooperative, along with three to five community members, an organized labor representative, the skills center director and superintendent of the host school district.
The audit, covering the period from Sept. 2, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019, found:
- No meetings were held during the school year that included a quorum of members.
- The required yearly meeting schedule was never established.
- The center’s financial plan for the year was not reviewed.
- Two special meetings that were held during that time were not posted as required by the Open Public Meetings Act and it’s uncertain if invitations were extended to members.
- One school district was not involved at all on the council.
- Another school district was represented by a high school principal and a local community member, which is not authorized by state law.
- Only one community member was included on the council, when the agreement called for three-to-five community members.
The concern, according to the state audit report, is:
- An increased risk that members would not be informed about the business and operations of the skills center, which would lead to uninformed decisions about how the center is operated.
- Open Public Meetings Act violations could invalidate final actions taken during the council meetings that were held.
In Thursday’s report, the auditor recommended training for council members and bringing the bylaws into compliance with the state regulations for membership.
The Wenatchee School District’s response included in the audit report is that the administrative council and management did not “have a comprehensive understanding of applicable state laws, regulations and its own cooperative agreement and bylaws.”
The Wenatchee School District and Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center acknowledged the problems in a written response included in the audit report.
“Effective controls were not in place to comply with state laws, regulations, and its own cooperative agreement and bylaws,” the district stated. “WVTSC will establish controls to rectify the identified issues, including training and revisions of the existing cooperative agreement and bylaws by Aug. 31, 2020.”
Further details on when and how the district first knew about the problems and specific steps being taken to resolve the issues were not yet available at press time.
In January 2019, the tech center was struggling with an unexpected drop in enrollment — about 50 part-time (25 full-time equivalent) students fewer than anticipated. That put it on track to post a $230,000 budget deficit in the 2018-19 school year.
Students attend their own high school half the day and the center the other half, learning a trade or career skills in specialized training programs that include:
- Automotive technology
- Digital media arts
- Collision repair technology
- Construction trades
- Cosmetology
- Criminal justice/police science
- Culinary arts
- Fire science
- Videogame design and programming
The enrollment decline coincided that year with an increase in expenditures, including about $38,000 more in Wenatchee School District-wide staff salary and benefit increases.
That also was the year when school districts regionwide were facing budget gaps, in part due to changes in the state’s education funding formula.
The Wenatchee School District embarked on a recruitment effort to prevent having to make program cuts.
Enrollment as of February this year showed the skills center was running about 28 full-time equivalent students ahead of what was budgeted — and 40 more than the previous year, with enrollment numbers higher than any in the past seven years.