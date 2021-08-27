OLYMPIA — A state employment commission has ruled that Chelan County discriminated against former sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Tyler by wrongfully suspending her after she criticized a co-worker campaigning for a union position.
The Public Employment Relations Commission on July 8 ordered the Chelan County to repay Tyler three days pay, read aloud a notice at a county commission meeting stating it discriminated against Tyler and post copies of the notice around the workplace. PERC ruled in favor of Tyler in February 2021 and affirmed its ruling last month following an appeal by the county.
Chelan County Administrator Cathy Mulhall read the notice Tuesday at a commission meeting.
The discrimination claim stems from an October 2018 election within the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff’s Association for union vice president. Then-Sgt. Adam Musgrove was nominated for the position but Tyler in a group email with union membership objected on the basis of workplace harassment, according to PERC's February decision.
Tyler at the time was campaigning for sheriff and Musgrove has since been promoted to chief of patrol.
PERC Examiner Michael Snyder in February described the relationship between Tyler and Musgrove as “troubled” and noted that Musgrove previously filed a complaint against Tyler alleging misconduct and participated as a witness in at least two other internal investigations involving Tyler. None resulted in discipline.
Tyler felt his willingness to do so constituted harassment and believed Musgrove would not represent her effectively in the union, Snyder wrote.
Some union members expressed concern that she contested Musgrove’s nomination, to which she replied, “If someone will violate your civil rights why would you want them protecting your employment rights?”
Musgrove in turn filed a complaint against Tyler titled "Employee concerns of workplace bullying and coercion" and alleged he would be targeted if he didn’t remove his name from the ballot.
Following an internal investigation, Tyler was suspended three days in June 2019 for her comments about Musgrove.
The deputy sheriff’s association in September 2019 filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Chelan County claiming the county discriminated against Tyler by disciplining her for comments made during union activity.
PERC ruled the issue was a union matter and outside the reach of the county.
“Employees must be free to communicate about their candidates for union office on nonwork time and in nonwork areas without fear that their employer will discipline them,” PERC wrote in July.
Her victory with PERC is the latest in an 11-year conflict with the sheriff’s office.
Tyler was first fired from the department in November 2010 after then-Sheriff Mike Harum found she was untruthful in obtaining an email during a disagreement with a supervisor. She rejoined the sheriff’s office in March 2013 after an arbitrator found no just cause to fire her.
She sued the department in December 2013 for retaliation on the grounds that she was mistreated by co-workers after her court testimony in 2008 helped put an Oklahoma sheriff in prison on rape charges — and then after she was reinstated in 2013.
A Douglas County jury awarded her more than $500,000 in damages and almost $450,000 in attorney fees.
In 2018, she ran a last-minute campaign against incumbent Brian Burnett for sheriff, but lost after earning 35% of the vote. A month after the election she was placed on administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigated five complaints levied against Tyler by fellow deputies. Two were sustained.
She was fired in September 2020.
But while on administrative leave, Tyler filed a second lawsuit against the county, claiming retaliation, discrimination, harassment and negligence in the workplace. The lawsuit is being heard in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Spokane and is currently scheduled for trial in April 2022.
Burnett on Friday stood by his department’s investigation of Tyler.
“We don’t believe we discriminated against her because we feel we did a fair and impartial investigation,” Burnett said.